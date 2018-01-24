Tanzania: Local Content for Helium in Pipeline

TANZANIA has started to develop local content to take advantage of commercial production of helium set to commence before 2021 when the world largest reserve in the US fades.

Helium One Chief Executive Officer, Mr Thomas Abraham-James said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that there is an opportunity in developing world-class technical skills and scientific expertise locally through helium exploration and development.

"We continue to build on our partnership with UDSM through knowledge-sharing, training for students and Ministry of Minerals' staff, and development of a scholarship programme," he said during a one-day workshop held at the University of Dar es Salaam to build local capacity and awareness on the origin, exploration and development of helium in Tanzania.

The workshop was organised by Helium One, the mineral exploration company carrying survey on exploration for helium in the Rukwa Region, in partnership with the Geology Department of UDSM and Oxford University.

During the workshop, Helium One awarded two UDSM students a funded Masters of Science programme, including placement at Oxford University. The USA is the world's leading helium supplier with approximately 55 per cent share of global supply in 2016, followed by Qatar with 32 per cent (USGS).

Others are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Poland and Russia. On his part, Prof John Machiwa, the Principal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Fisheries Technology said the forum provided a most ideal platform for students, the staff and the entire UDSM academic fraternity to understand explore ways to work together with Helium One in harnessing skills as well as acquiring expertise in helium exploration, production and exportation.

The Head, Department of Geology of the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Elisante Mshiu said the drilling process to confirm the amount of helium reserve in Tanzania will start in June this year before embarking on feasibility study.

"Higher learning institutions are looking for the right knowledge and experts including engineers in order to take full advantage of helium production as the country is set to be the lead producer of the gas in the world," he said.

Latest development confirmed by Helium One suggests that the country has over 98.9bcf (2.8 billion cubic metres) of helium reserve. The discoveries have been made in Rukwa and Balangila in the eastern arm of the rift valley.