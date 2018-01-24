South African Revenue Service On Temporal Closure of Krugersdorp Branch

press release

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has noted the protest in Krugersdorp affecting residents and businesses in the area.

These incidents affected service delivery to taxpayers at the Krugersdorp branch of SARS.

SARS apologises for this inconvenience and would like to appeal to taxpayers to use the electronic channels available to file returns and make payments, in light of the deadline for provisional taxpayers on 31 January 2018.

These options include SARS eFiling and the SARS mobisite which can be accessed from work or home via the internet and cellphone devices respectively.

"Taxpayers can also opt to visit surrounding SARS branches, including Roodepoort and Randfontein," Acting SARS spokesperson, Mr Sicelo Mkosi said.

Taxpayers who need more information can call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277.

Issued by: South African Revenue Service