24 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Nersa to Host Public Hearings Into Eskom Rca Application

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will host nationwide public hearings into power utility Eskom's Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications totalling R66.6 billion.

Nersa today published Eskom's third multi-year determination (MYPD3) Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications for year 2 (2014/15), year 3 (2015/16) and year 4 (2016/17) totalling R66.6 billion for public comment," said the regulator on Tuesday.

The public hearings will get underway in May.

The regulator will assess the applications following due regulatory processes. The regulator published the applications for public comment on its website (www.nersa.org.za ) on Tuesday.

The RCA is a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the MYPD decision (made by Nersa) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom.

Written comments can be submitted to the regulator on 23 March 2018 at 4 pm. Comments can be forwarded to mypd@nersa.org.za , hand-delivered to 526 Madiba Street, Arcadia, Pretoria or posted to PO Box 40343, Arcadia, 0083, Pretoria.

The public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at any of the public hearings must submit their request to publichearings@nersa.org.za by 3:30pm on 19 April 2018.

The regulator's decision on the applications is expected on 29 August.

In July 2014, Nersa announced that it has approved the RCA balance of R7.8 billion for the second Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD2) control period, 2010 to 2013 to the power utility.

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.