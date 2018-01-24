South Africa: Nersa to Host Public Hearings Into Eskom Rca Application

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will host nationwide public hearings into power utility Eskom's Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications totalling R66.6 billion.

Nersa today published Eskom's third multi-year determination (MYPD3) Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications for year 2 (2014/15), year 3 (2015/16) and year 4 (2016/17) totalling R66.6 billion for public comment," said the regulator on Tuesday.

The public hearings will get underway in May.

The regulator will assess the applications following due regulatory processes. The regulator published the applications for public comment on its website (www.nersa.org.za ) on Tuesday.

The RCA is a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the MYPD decision (made by Nersa) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom.

Written comments can be submitted to the regulator on 23 March 2018 at 4 pm. Comments can be forwarded to mypd@nersa.org.za , hand-delivered to 526 Madiba Street, Arcadia, Pretoria or posted to PO Box 40343, Arcadia, 0083, Pretoria.

The public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at any of the public hearings must submit their request to publichearings@nersa.org.za by 3:30pm on 19 April 2018.

The regulator's decision on the applications is expected on 29 August.

In July 2014, Nersa announced that it has approved the RCA balance of R7.8 billion for the second Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD2) control period, 2010 to 2013 to the power utility.