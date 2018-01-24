Tanzania: Diplomat Says 'God Has Done Tanzania Great Favour'

GOD has done Tanzania a great favor. These words summed up the experience of outgoing Chinese Minister Counsellor of the country's embassy in Dar es Salaam, Mr Gou Haodong, as he was bidding Tanzanian friends farewell to mark the end of his diplomatic tenure not only in the country but Africa at large.

Speaking at his farewell reception last Monday night, the diplomat told the gathering that after 14 years of working in Africa, he has learned that, unlike any other African countries, Tanzania was favoured more in terms of geographical location, natural resources and culture. "... over the past 14 years ... I've set foot on the Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern parts of Sub-Saharan Africa.

I'm confident to say that I've learned, not a lot of, but something. One impressive point of my precious learning is that God has done Tanzania a great favour... ," the outgoing diplomat said. He singled out Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest lone standing mountain; Lake Victoria, Lake Manyara, Zanzibar Islands, fertile land and the world's largest National Parks as hallmarks of the "so many advantages that other African countries dream for."

The outgoing Haodong, whose position will be filled by Xu Chen, added that Tanzanian culture was the backbone of a nation that helped the country achieve unity, reunification, harmony, stability and peace. "It prevented Tanzania from being harmed by conflicts, separation and tribalism, though there was a short period of war imposed by Idi Amin," he emphasised.

He hailed Founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as a great man endowed with immense human gifts of wisdom and vision that add to the country's huge heritage. The event was also attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke, special guest Salim Ahmed Salim, Mr Joseph Butiku and Mr Walter Bgoya.

Meanwhile, his successor, Xu Chen, has said the cooperation between Tanzania and China had since become "much wider" and "deeper" than when it started half a century ago. "I am so glad and proud that I'm now working in Tanzania, I hope with your assistance and cooperation, I can contribute with my own share... " the newly appointed diplomat added.