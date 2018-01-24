24 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transport Infrastructures to Boost Angola/Zambia Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The creation of transport infrastructures linking Angola and Zambia will enable the cooperation and the mobility of people and merchandise between the two countries said on Tuesday, in Luanda, the Transport minister, Augusto Tomás.

The Angolan official said so after visiting together with his Zambian counterpart, Brian Mushimba, to the Luanda's new international airport's construction site.

The Angolan official underlined that the visit of the Zambian minister to Angola will stimulate the agreements between the two countries in the airline, road, waterway and rail transport sectors, which will allow the integration of the two states members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In his turn, the Zambia official commended the work being held in Angola in the transport sector explaining that his country is also currently building railways to link both countries.

Angola

Angolan Kwanza Loses 2 Per Cent to Euro

The Angolan Kwanza (AKZ) has just suffered a 2 per cent devaluation in relation to the Euro, now costing AKZ 253.7 for… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.