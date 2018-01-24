Angola: Transport Infrastructures to Boost Angola/Zambia Cooperation

Luanda — The creation of transport infrastructures linking Angola and Zambia will enable the cooperation and the mobility of people and merchandise between the two countries said on Tuesday, in Luanda, the Transport minister, Augusto Tomás.

The Angolan official said so after visiting together with his Zambian counterpart, Brian Mushimba, to the Luanda's new international airport's construction site.

The Angolan official underlined that the visit of the Zambian minister to Angola will stimulate the agreements between the two countries in the airline, road, waterway and rail transport sectors, which will allow the integration of the two states members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In his turn, the Zambia official commended the work being held in Angola in the transport sector explaining that his country is also currently building railways to link both countries.