Liberia Upholds 'One China Policy'

Liberian President George Manneh Weah has reaffirmed his government's support to the One China Policy.

The One-China Policy is the policy or view that there is only one sovereign state called "China", despite the existence of two governments claiming to be "China".

As a policy, this means that countries seeking diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC) must break official relations with the Republic of China (ROC, Taiwan) and vice versa.

President Weah made the affirmation Monday when he was sworn in as the country's 24th president succeeding Africa's first democratically elected female president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

President Weah said "Our administration will continue to support the One China Policy. China has emerged as one of Liberia's most dependable ally and we hope that China-Liberia relations will grow strong during our administration".

President Weah recalled China has helped Liberia in several areas including the SKD Sports Complex, the soccer pitch that brought him to limelight through football. He stated "the SKD not only stands as a monument of Chinese friendship to Liberia, but a symbol of peace and reconciliation; because this place was used to bring peace and reconciliation to Liberians".

Liberia has benefitted and still benefitting from diplomatic ties with the PRC. The construction and renovation of several public buildings including the Roberts International Airport, MVTC annex, Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex and now ministerial complex and the capitol building annex are few of China's footprints in Liberia since 2004.

Monday's inauguration of President Weah is Liberia's first democratic transition in 73 years. President Weah assured Liberians that his administration will make the best decision to improve their living condition.

He also thanked the United Nations for their support to the sustenance of peace in the country, adding that his administration will also look to them for support in areas of health, education and agriculture.