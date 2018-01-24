24 January 2018

Liberia: Senate Sets Confirmation Guidelines

By Necus M. Andrews

The Liberian Senate has established special guidelines for the confirmation of Executive nominees in line with the Liberian Constitution.

Article 54 (a) of the Constitution of Liberia states that: "the President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate appoint and commission government officials, the senate will shortly start the confirmation proceedings of government officials as soon as the list of nominees is submitted".

Among other things, the senators said there shall be formal public hearings for all officials to the rank of statutory districts superintendents.

According to the Senate's guidelines, methods of vetting shall be applied to nominees below the rank of statutory districts superintendents.

The Senate said consistent with the constitution, only Liberian citizens will be confirmed.

"All nominees will be treated with respect and dignity during the vetting process. All nominees are advised to conduct themselves properly during confirmation proceedings," the guidelines approved Thursday, January 18, 2018, stated.

The Senate's Confirmation guidelines said all cost associated with any confirmation process will be funded by the Senate, and warned that any nominee who offers or attempts to offer a gift to any committee member prior to or during the confirmation period will be disqualified.

The Senators said any testimony given by a nominee should be factual and the truth, misstatement or falsification of the truth shall be deemed perjury and prosecutable under the laws of the Republic of Liberia

They said confirmation process will take into consideration several parts including but not limited to background checks of nominee, be it credential, experience, performance at previous areas of works, behavior in community and or society.

The Senators are requesting the public to send in any pertinent information of any nominee to the office of the Secretary of the Senate for onward submission to the vetting committee prior to the confirmation of that nominee.

