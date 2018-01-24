Liberia: Stampede At Inauguration

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

The 35-thousand seated stadium was filled to capacity

At least 20 persons sustained injuries on Monday, January 20, 2018 during a stampede at the Samuel K. Doe Sport Complex where President George Manneh Weah was inaugurated.

The injured persons, who were rushed to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Memorial Hospital in Sinkor, were among hundreds of people who attempted forcing their way into the stadium.

According to our reporter, an iron gate toward the Chinese run Golden Key Hotel broke when the crowd tried forcing themselves on the parameter of the stadium.

Many persons sustained serious wounds when the gate fell on top of them. Some people fell to the ground and were walked on by others.

A health worker stationed in a police ambulance said the situation was so bad expressing fear that there might be death at the hospital because "two of the victims I referred to the JFK were critical."

The health worker, who couldn't confirm the total number of people admitted at hospital, disclosed that the police ambulance alone took more than 15 persons to the hospital.

According to him, some people were also taken to hospital in other ambulances belonging to the Red Cross and other institutions.

He explained that people who were taken to hospital in the police ambulance sustained wounds during the stampede at the stadium.

According to him, state security tried to prevent people, who did not have tickets from entering the stadium because the area was already overcrowded.

He also disclosed that there were other cases where some people fainted due to heat or other problems including thirst and hunger.