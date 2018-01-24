24 January 2018

Liberia: Findley Back in Govt.

Former Senate Protemp Gbehzongar Findley has been named the new foreign minister of Liberia
By A. Omaska Jallah

President George Manneh Weah has made his first appointments in government pending confirmation from Liberian Senate where applicable.

The appointments affect the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Justice and State for Presidential Affairs.

Those appointed include former Senate Pro-Tempore Gbezohngar Findley, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Cllr. Charles Gibson, Minister of Justice.

Others are Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Maj. Gen. Daniel Ziankahn, Defense Minister and Samuel Manneh, Presidential Press Secretary, Office of the President.

Meanwhile, the president has directed that Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Education Minister George Werner, Internal Affairs Varney Sirleaf, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and GSA Director General Mary Broh hold on until further notice.

However, the president ordered that all other government Ministries and public corporations will be run by the Directors of Human Resources until further notice.

