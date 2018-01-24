Liberia: Commercial Motorcycling Hampers

On the very day Liberia inaugurated its new president and vice president, a civil society organization has released what it calls useful data to support the new government's education and youth development programs.

The data is contained in a report titles: A Decade Without Higher Education, which details findings from a study conducted in September and October 2017 that sought to understand the level of education attained by Liberia's commercial motorcyclists and taxi drivers within the last decade.

The study said there are an estimated 40,000 commercial motorcyclists in Liberia.

The study concludes that as much as the commercial motorcycle sector seems to be a vibrant income-generating sector, it has in some significant ways hampered the pursuit of higher education by Liberia's youth population.

Releasing the report, Open Liberia's executive director, Samuka Konneh, says the fast and untaxed revenues from this sector discourage actors from pursuing sustainable careers, whether through higher academic, technical or vocational education; adding that the sector plays abiding role in suppressing the national campaign against illiteracy.

The study interviewed 1,001 motor taxi drivers; 868 or 86.2% of whom the study finds have spent between one year to ten years in the sector.

But in that whole decade, 90% of respondents only attained less than a high school education. Only two motorcyclists were found to have graduated from a college or university, although 53 enrolled," Konneh said.

According to him, the primary reason commercial motorcyclists cited for not furthering education was the lack of money to cater to personal, family, and school obligations at the same time and from a single income source. "Interestingly, only few respondents blamed their not being in school on lack of interest or lack of school in their communities. In fact, as per the data, all except 5 respondents, expressed interest in going back to school," he said.

Specifically, study finds that 45 respondents (4.7%) of respondents have only attained elementary education; 231 (23.9%) have attained junior high education; 251 respondents (26%) have attained up to but not more than senior high education; while 341 respondents (35.3%) have graduated from high school within the last decade.

Study also finds that within the last decade, only 21 of the respondents enrolled at a technical or vocational school.

Holding the country's stability as a measurement, the reports says any person who was in elementary school in 2003 would have been out of high school by the end of the decade in 2013.

Konneh: "Similarly, those who were in junior high within the same time frame, would have been in their 2nd or 3rd year in college while those at high school level would have all been out of college by now - if they have remained or continued in school. But the reality is that different based on the data our study has generated from speaking with actors in this sector."

Apart from the inquiry about their education level, study also inquired about why these young people chose the motor taxi sector. The primary reason cited by them was to sustain themselves and their families, and not to pay school fees. 366 or 36.6% of respondents said they chose the trade primarily to sustain themselves while 318 (31.8%) chose it to sustain their families. In fact, only 99 respondents (9.8%) chose to drive motor taxi in order to pay school fees.

"These statistics explain why 90% of commercial motorcyclists interviewed are still in high school or only high school graduates," Konneh added.

The civil society organization is proposing that while commercial motorcycling remains a viable income generating sector, stakeholders in Liberia's education and youth development should begin to develop technical, vocational or professional training programs specifically tailored and targeting actors in this sector.

"Our emphasis on this category of young people is based the fact they find motor taxi driving as an activity that generates income to handle their immediate expenses, but ignore the long term effect of not being educated. Commercial motorcycling is not a sustainable trade or career. The fact that 90% of the young people interviewed did not get enough income to enroll in a higher learning institution supports our conclusion that commercial motorcycling is not a sustainable activity," says the OL boss.

He warned that in another decade from now, and as attractive as the sector remains, more and more young people will fail to attain higher education - thereby increasing the number of illiterate and school-dropouts in our country.

"If we must empower and include our young people in our country's governance, we must start by prioritizing education rather than money-making at an early stage in their lives," he concluded.