Liberia: 25 Inmates Pardoned

Former Liberia's President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Sunday, January 21, 2018 granted executive clemency to 25 inmates of the Monrovia Central Prison and other prison facilities across the country as part of activities leading to the inauguration of President George M. Weah.

The freed prisoners were charged with various crimes, ranging from theft of property, simple assault and other related offenses.

According to an Executive Mansion release, former President Sirleaf granted the executive clemency to some 25 inmates from across the country including the Monrovia Central Prison as well as prisons in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, Cape Mount, Margibi and Maryland Counties.

The Liberian leader cautioned those released to be careful about getting themselves into what led them into prison; instead they should stay out of trouble and find a way to obtain other training to better their lives adding, "go back into your community and be good and productive citizens of Liberia."

The former Liberian leader was taken on a guided tour of the Monrovia Central Prison following briefing by prison officials and the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frederick Cherue.

She was accompanied to the Monrovia Central Prison by several government officials including former Justice Minister Cllr. Frederick Cherue, former Transport Minister Sam Wlue, Ambassador Isaac Jackson, among others.