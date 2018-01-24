Angola: Catoca to Produce Seven Million Carats of Diamond

Saurimo — The Mining Society of Catoca, biggest diamond company in Angola and fourth in the world, expects to produce seven million carats of diamond.

The information was released on Tuesday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province, by the company's general director, Sergei Amelin, who did not add the expected profit for this year.

According to the manager, Catoca's main exploration mine is to produce six million carats, while CATE-42, unveiled in 2017, is expected to produce one million carats of diamonds.

The CATE-42 mine, which is expected to officially start operating in March, represents a reserve of around 350 million carats of diamond and an exploitation activity foreseen for 29 years, in an area of 100 hectares, being projected in 400 metres of depth.

The company is responsible for 75% of the diamond extraction in Angola.