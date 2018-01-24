24 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Ends 22-Year-Old Marriage Over Wife's Trousers

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 42-year-old housewife, Fatimot Abiola, on Wednesday in Lagos lost her 22 -year-old marriage to her husband, Rasheed, for wearing trousers against her husband's wish.

Delivering the judgment, the president of Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Akin Akinniyi, said it appeared that the estranged couple were tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile both parties had failed.

"Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

"The court pronounced the marriage between Mr Rasheed Abiola and Mrs Fatimot dissolved, both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

"Both are free to go their separate ways without any hindrance and molestation," Mr. Akinniyi ruled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs. Abiola had earlier told the court that his wife wore trousers which he had warned her repeatedly against.

"My mother and I had warned Fatimot severally to stop wearing trouser but she will not listen, I can no longer cope with her way of life and her deviant attitude," he said.

The 47-year-old custom officer said his wife was threatening him from marrying another wife.

"Fatimot is threatening to harm me if I make any attempt to marry another woman.

"But Fatimot and I have not been sleeping together as husband and wife for years," he said.

"She once left the house and never returned until after a year," the man said.

According to him, he is experiencing depression because he does not have peace of mind.

He begged the court to dissolve the union that he did not love her again, he wants to move on with his life.

However, Fatimot said that her husband kicked against her wearing trouser claiming she wanted to become a prostitute.

She said she never threatened him not to marry another wife.

The mother-of-three children urged the court to grant her husband's wish.

NAN

Nigeria

As #MeToo Moves Across the World, Is Nigeria Next?

In October last year, multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct were leveled at Hollywood movie producer,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.