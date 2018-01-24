Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman, Joseph Tango says he is confident the national youth team will perform impressively in the All-Africa Junior Championship in Morocco.

Speaking to The Citizen after unveiling a five-member final squad for the championship scheduled for March 4 to 10, Tango said the players have all it takes to shine in Morocco.

Seventeen countries are expected to compete in the championship, which will see top teams earning qualification to the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup to be held in a country yet to be named.

"I am confident of a top-two finish. We have had intensive training for the past three or so weeks before selecting the final squad," he said.

He named the golfers as Jay Nathwani, Manraj Chadha, Garv Chadha and Aliraza Kermalli, all from Arusha Gymkhana club, and Dar es Salaam's Isihaka Daudi.

The golfers have won the national team selection after shining during special training sessions held in Arusha and Dar es Salaam, according to the TGU boss.

"We staged special training which was like a competition among them and those who scored high won the Tanzania team chance, we are very serious in selection of the team as we target the best results internationally," said Tango.

The week-long tournament will feature the talented youngsters from around the continent.

Staging the tournament is part of Africa Golf Federation's efforts to promote the sport in the continent.

The previous edition of the All Africa Junior Golf Championship took place in Zimbabwe, where South Africa clinched the trophy.

The Africa Golf Confederation Junior Golf Team Championship is an annual event that began in 1994. This year's championship is set to be the biggest tournament with at least 17 countries having confirmed their participation so far.