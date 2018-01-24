Liberia: VP Taylor Echoes Pres. Weah's Promise

New Liberian Vice President has reechoed President George Weah's avow to the nation, reaffirming the commitment and promises of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government to the Liberian people.

Addressing Senators Tuesday as President of the Liberian Senate, VP Jewel Howard Taylor said the CDC led government would not fail the Liberian people.

"I ask each of you to lend government your fullest supports in the years to come, and eloquently articulated by President Weah in his inaugural address, by the grace of God, we will not fail you," Vice President Taylor proclaimed.

She said the CDC- led government would do all it can in its powers in order to meet the dreams and aspirations of the Liberian people at all cost.

According to her, she is truly humbled by the awesomeness and enormity of the constitutional duties and responsibilities which have developed upon her as Vice President of Liberia and President of the Liberian Senate.

A former Bong County Senator, VP Taylor it was her expectations that the national agenda of President Weah would form the basis of the legislative agenda over the next six.

She said, "As I assume my new role as President of the Liberian Senate, in this capacity, it is expected that the national agenda of the President of Liberia will form the basis of the legislative agenda of our government over the next six years. It is my prayer that as I lift this noble gavel on this historic day, that each of us will recommit all of our energies to working for the fulfillment of the wishes and aspirations of our people,"

"With this, couple with the role well play by respective lawmakers, I strongly believe that the smooth operations and realization of the government PRO-POOR agenda would be achieved."

She cautioned members of the Liberian Senate to put aside all actions and attitudes which according to her engender perceptions of adversity and rivalry among them, noting, the job they are call to do by their people is sacred as it is demanding.

Meanwhile, the first female Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor has called on senators to go the extra mile, as the upper House of the legislature to be hope givers, pacesetters and innovators.