Liberia: Senate Threatens to Disqualify Nominees, If... .

The Liberian Senate has put into place new guidelines regarding the confirmation process of would-be presidential appointees, threatening to disqualify nominees who would to bribe to get confirmed.

The new special guidelines were contained in release issued Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

It is upon this background, the plenary of the Liberian Senate has developed what it calls special guidelines for the confirmation process of all presidential appointees.

"In keeping with Article 54 of the Liberian constitution which states "The President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission," the Senate will shortly start the confirmation proceedings of government officials as soon as the list is submitted. In pursuance of this constitution mandate, the Senate in its second day setting first session of the 54th legislature on Thursday January 18, 2018 special guidelines," the release stated.

Prominence among the guidelines, the Liberian Senate stated that there shall be public hearings for all officials to the rank of statutory district superintendent and any nominee who offers or attempts to offer gifts to any committee member prior to or during the confirmation process shall be disqualified.

Meanwhile, the guidelines clearly states that all cost associated with any confirmation process shall be undertaken by the Liberian Senate and not the nominees.