24 January 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senate Threatens to Disqualify Nominees, If... .

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Toweh Alphonso

The Liberian Senate has put into place new guidelines regarding the confirmation process of would-be presidential appointees, threatening to disqualify nominees who would to bribe to get confirmed.

The new special guidelines were contained in release issued Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Article 54 of the Liberian constitution which states among other things that "The President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission."

It is upon this background, the plenary of the Liberian Senate has developed what it calls special guidelines for the confirmation process of all presidential appointees.

"In keeping with Article 54 of the Liberian constitution which states "The President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission," the Senate will shortly start the confirmation proceedings of government officials as soon as the list is submitted. In pursuance of this constitution mandate, the Senate in its second day setting first session of the 54th legislature on Thursday January 18, 2018 special guidelines," the release stated.

Prominence among the guidelines, the Liberian Senate stated that there shall be public hearings for all officials to the rank of statutory district superintendent and any nominee who offers or attempts to offer gifts to any committee member prior to or during the confirmation process shall be disqualified.

Meanwhile, the guidelines clearly states that all cost associated with any confirmation process shall be undertaken by the Liberian Senate and not the nominees.

Liberia

President Weah Cautions Liberians Against Alienating the First Lady

The President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah has called on Liberians to avoid alienating his wife, Clar… Read more »

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2018 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.