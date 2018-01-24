Liberia: Sour End

It will take years before Liberians get to know what truly transpired and led to a very sour and devastating relationship between once two buddies that enjoyed the benefaction of the Liberian people as their leaders. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Vice President Joseph Boakai are history in terms of national leadership, but their deals live on forever for good or bad reasons. One important note Liberians might remember them will be the sour end of a relationship they began back in the 40s and cemented in 2006 when assumed leadership in styles. As The New Republic reports, together they came as president and vice president, but in tatters they departed the scene.

The 12-year rule of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai came to the end Monday, January 22, 2018 at about 12:00pm when President George Manneh Weah took the oath of office.

Immediately Madam Sirleaf relinquished the presidential chair for President while Ambassador Boakai also left his chair for Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor following her induction.

Madam Sirleaf, 79, and Ambassador Boakai, 74, crisscrossed Liberia in 2005 and 2011 as standard-bearer and vice standard-bearer of the UP, as good friends and as good and trusted partisans. Unfortunately, they failed to do the same in 2017 due to political wrangling and differences. Thus, they ended their tenure as president and vice president on a sour note.

But the duo were who swept to power in 2005 and 2011 on the ticket of the Unity Party with a common goal, strong bond of friendship, and liveliness did not leave office the same.

Fallout of the October 10, 2017 elections which VP Boakai lost to President George Weah reportedly dealt an ineffaceable blow to their relationship which dates back several decades ago.

Appearing on a local radio during the December 26 runoff polls between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Unity Party, former VP Boakai drilled Liberians through the different stages of his relationship with his former boss.

He ruled out there were any beef between him and Madam Sirleaf, but indicated the problem had to do with his connection to people Madam Sirleaf sees as enemies he is working with at the level of the UP.

However, reported efforts to bring the former two powerful Liberians proved futile, even to the point of leaving office.

The two at the Inauguration

Real traces of a sour relationship between the two former officials of government were glaring at Monday's Inauguration at the SKD. As protocol depicted, former VP Boakai arrived and took seat near the presidential chair reserved for his former boss.

When then President Sirleaf arrived few minutes later, she shook hands with dignitaries, not leaving out then VP Boakai. The crowd went wild in frenzy, seeing Madam Sirleaf and Amb. Boakai shook hands maybe for the first time in months.

As if the euphoria that greeted the interaction was less important an issue, the two sat for the rest of the program without communicating with one another, let alone looking.

Televisions images from the occasion continuously beamed the two looking very unsettled, not even bothered to look at each other or converse as was the case during good times. There was not greeting, at least, for the last in public, and not too long each of them went their way as the program ended.

According to those present at the program, the president walked to her private vehicle, without the official vehicles she used to attend, and drove reportedly herself. The same was said of former VP Boakai who reportedly drove home in a private car, leaving the official cars.

"The two of them came to leadership together, but are leaving together in tatters," remarked an official in passing at the program.

Accusation of Madam Sirleaf

Sourness of their relationship is said to be backgrounded in strains of accusations that the president did not support the former VP to become president. Elements of the UP claimed the president provided enormous support to then VP Boakai's opponent, President Weah.

Madam Sirleaf herself did not speak to the claims, but the Execution mansion at the time debunked such claims, and indicated the President was supporting her VP and that there was not beef between them.

The situation reportedly worsened few days to the end of their official duties when the UP announced Madam Sirleaf's expulsion from the party along with three other partisans for 'breach of constitution.'

The decision, as announced by Party Spokesman Mo Ali, reportedly met the approval of few party executives, including the then VP.

In her last address to the nation, the former Liberian leader rebuffed the decision and threatened legal challenge.

Once as best friends and good partners that steered the affairs of state faithful to their goals, Madam Sirleaf and Amb. Boakai left office as arch-enemies that may not easily find a place in their hearts to let by-gone be by-gone.