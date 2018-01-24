Dar es Salaam — Over 100 cyclists from 17 countries are expected to compete in this year's Africa Mashariki Fest (AMF) Tanzania chapter.

Tanzania which will field 30 cyclists in the event dubbed Pedal 4Peace, according to the AMF chief executive officer, Kisembo Tendo.

Speaking at the launch of the event yesterday, said the event scheduled for April will also draw cyclists from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and South Africa.

South Sudan, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi, France, India, China, Germany, South Korea, United States and Rwanda will also field cyclists in the event.

Tendo said the event would start at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on April 15, where cyclists will compete in the 60km race before competing in Tanzania Mainland.

He said the first stage will take place on April 17. The 122km stage will see cyclists battle for points from Mnazi Mmoja in the city to Bagamoyo, Coast Region.

Special guests will compete in the 10km race during the billed to be tough but exciting event.

The second stage will be held on April 18, covering 100 kilometers from Mnazi Mmoja to Jaribu Mpakani, Coast Region while the third stage will start at Daraja la Mkapa in Coast Region to Nangurukuru, Lindi (107 km).

He said the fourth stage will take place on April 20 from Chigugu Village to Napa area in Lindi (111 km).

The last stage will be conducted on April 21 from Mtambaswala Bridge to River Ruvuma-Masasi (115 km).

"We have set aside Sh500,000 for winners of each stage," the AMF boss said.