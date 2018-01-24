South Africa: Culpable Homicide in Kuruman

press release

Police in Kuruman are investigating a case of culpable homicide after an accident occurred near Tsineng on the Kuruman Road. The fatal accident claimed the lives of two police officers on 21 January 2018 at about 14:00 when a BMW and VW Polo collided with each other. Sgt Bakang Alec (38) and Const Tumoetsile Mocwane (29) were on duty and were both attached to the Northern Provincial Detective Unit. Both the policemen died on the scene while the two occupants of the BMW were transported to hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The exact cause for the accident is currently under investigation. All information can be forwarded to Capt Hendrik Seleke on 078 255 7179. The investigation continues.

In a separate incident during last week, Const Claude Roy (34) who is attached to Kimberley Police Station also passed away due to natural causes. A joint memorial service will be held for the three SAPS members at the Kimberley SAPS Gymnasium on Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 12:00. The funeral of Sgt Alec will be held in Pampierstad on Saturday, 27 January 2018. Const Mocwane's funeral will be held in Kimberley on Sunday, 28 January 2018 and Const Roy will be buried in Kimberley on Saturday, 27 January 2018.