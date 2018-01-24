South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Horrendous Deeds At Nsuze Area

press release

On 22 January 2018, Nsuze police conducted an operation, searching for criminals who horribly attacked a 26-year-old victim at Bhamshela area in the Nsuze policing precinct. Two suspects aged 27 and 32 were arrested and charged for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They appeared in the Maphumulo Magistrates' Court on 23 January 2018 where they were remanded in custody until 7 February 2018 for further investigation.

It is alleged that three suspects took the victim to their place of residence, accusing him of breaking into their home and stealing two television sets. They allegedly tied his hands and legs, poured boiling water into his ears, pierced a nail through his hand onto the plank and severely assaulted him. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Nsuze police station for investigation. Police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects and a third suspect is still sought.

Another operation was conducted and it led to the arrest of a 30-year-old tuckshop owner for pointing of firearm. The suspect allegedly pointed a 31-year-old woman with a firearm, accusing her of being behind the burglary at his tuckshop. The victim reported the matter to the police and a case of pointing with a firearm was opened at Nsuze police station for investigation. The suspect was charged and will appear in court today. Police are still searching for his firearm since he also failed to show the license for owning a firearm during the arrest. Police investigation to find the firearm allegedly used to commit the crime is continuing.