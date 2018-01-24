24 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Dismantle Cross-Border Vehicle Theft Syndicate

Polokwane — A Crime Intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit has led to the arrest of nine suspects aged between 32 and 51 respectively.

The nine suspects include five police officers, a Home Affairs official and three runners. Some of the suspects were nabbed in different part of Limpopo and others in Pretoria.

The arrest is a culmination of "Operation Mirror" and took place on Monday and yesterday. It is aimed at addressing corrupt officials and other illegal activities which amongst includes, smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles at the Beit-bridge port of entry in Musina.

The suspects have been subject of an investigation since 2016 following various complaints from the public. They nine allegedly worked in accord, arranging fraudulent documents to ensure safe passage for stolen vehicles through the border, in exchange of bribes.

The five police officers from Tom Burke SAPS and the port entry respectively, as well as the home affairs official and the three alleged runners are expected to appear in different Magistrate Courts across the province today.

