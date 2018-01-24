South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in a Botched Cash in Transit Heist Remanded in Custody

press release

Pretoria — Udirile Moche (28), Sikhumbuzo Peter Dlamini (33), Floyd Moeketsi Phiri (34), were arrested on Monday in Mpumalanga by an integrated team comprising the Hawks' Tactical Operation Management Section unit (TOMS), and the K9-unit following a botched cash in transit robbery.

Following the arrest members retrieved an AK-47 rifle and live rounds of ammunition which is currently a subject of an investigation.

On January 22, the team acted swiftly on information about a looming cash in transit heist at Tasbet Park shopping complex in Witbank. Whilst the cash van was busy loading cash, one of the suspects' vehicles a BMW X5 was spotted within the vicinity.

After the suspects realised that they were being monitored, they suddenly drove off in an attempt to get away, members chased the vehicle and intercepted them near Diamond Hill Toll plaza. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen in August 2017 at Parkview.

The trio appeared at the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, the matter has been postponed to January 30, for a bail application. Investigations continue.