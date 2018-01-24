24 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in a Botched Cash in Transit Heist Remanded in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Pretoria — Udirile Moche (28), Sikhumbuzo Peter Dlamini (33), Floyd Moeketsi Phiri (34), were arrested on Monday in Mpumalanga by an integrated team comprising the Hawks' Tactical Operation Management Section unit (TOMS), and the K9-unit following a botched cash in transit robbery.

Following the arrest members retrieved an AK-47 rifle and live rounds of ammunition which is currently a subject of an investigation.

On January 22, the team acted swiftly on information about a looming cash in transit heist at Tasbet Park shopping complex in Witbank. Whilst the cash van was busy loading cash, one of the suspects' vehicles a BMW X5 was spotted within the vicinity.

After the suspects realised that they were being monitored, they suddenly drove off in an attempt to get away, members chased the vehicle and intercepted them near Diamond Hill Toll plaza. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen in August 2017 at Parkview.

The trio appeared at the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, the matter has been postponed to January 30, for a bail application. Investigations continue.

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.