24 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPL Auction a Distraction for Proteas At Wanderers?

There are 41 South Africans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this year - and 11 of them will be playing in the third Test against India at the Wanderers when it takes place on Saturday.

While AB de Villiers has already been snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the likes of Faf du Plessis, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada will have no problem securing a franchise, Saturday will provide a number of Proteas with a nervous wait.

Players like Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Vernon Philander have put their names in the hat, but there is no guarantee that they will be picked.

The third Test will be in its fourth day on Saturday, and with the Proteas desperate to secure a win and whitewash India, captain Du Plessis acknowledges that the IPL auction could serve as a distraction for his players.

"We don't have our phones so it's difficult to check. But there will be distractions," he said.

"The IPL plays a big part of our lives.

"As management it's important to make sure that our focus is on the Test match. At the end of the day's play if we want to talk about the auction then we can, but our focus needs to be on the Test."

Source: Sport24

