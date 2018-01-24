Photo: Brian Otwal/Nation Media Group

Telkom players celebrate a goal against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens in Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey tournament in Accra, Ghana on January 20, 2018.

Champions Telkom renew their rivalry with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Africa Cup of Club Hockey Championship enters its fifth day at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Both clubs have won their opening three matches to secure a maximum nine points, but GRA are top of the pile courtesy of a superior goal difference.

The hosts have scored 13 goals and conceded none, with Telkom bagging nine and are also yet to let in a goal. A win for either side will move them closer to Saturday's final underlining the importance of this fixture.

The two sides have met five times, with nine-time champions Telkom winning all the matches. Their first meeting was in the final of the 2012 competition in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where Telkom won 4-2 on post-match penalties to claim their fifth title.

In the next competition played in January 2014 in Kampala, Telkom beat GRA 2-1 in the semi-final en-route to an all-Kenyan final with Strathmore University. In December of that year in Bulawayo, the duo against crossed paths in the semis and the Kenyans won by the same margin.

GRA were to suffer more heartbreak at the hands of Telkom during the 2015 edition in Lusaka, Zambia as Kenyan girls beat them 2-0 at the semi-final stage once again. In the 2016 final played at the City Park Stadium, Telkom won 2-0 to claim their ninth title.

Telkom coach Jos Openda admitted that those records will count for nothing when the two nemesis clash. "The competition begins now, because we are now up against Ghanaian sides who are in top form and also playing at home," he said.

Evergreen Jackline Mwangi will lead Telkom's attack alongside Audrey Omaido and Maureen Okumu. Mwangi leads the scorers' charts with five goals so far. GRA's attack will be led by internationals Elizabeth Opoku and skipper Monica Grant- Sewell.

Telkom end their preliminary matches against Ghana Police Thursday as GRA face Nigeria's Kada Queens. Kenya's other representatives Strathmore University Scorpions face Kada as they seek their first win of the tourney.

Scorpions have lost three straight matches and are now out of contention to reach the final. They can however, make the bronze medallist match. They are currently placed fifth with no points.

Men's champions Eastern Company and 23 time winners El Sharkia from Egypt are in pole position in the men's event.