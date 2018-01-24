24 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Belinda Scott Engages Dumbe Residents On 2018/19 Provincial Budget, 26 Jan

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance, Mrs Belinda Scott, invites Journalists to join her on Friday (26 January 2018) when she visits Dumbe Municipality to engage local residents on the Provincial Budget.

MEC Scott and Dumbe Municipality Mayor, Siyabonga Majuba Mavuso, will be at Ward 8 engaging the community on their needs prior to the 2018/19 Provincial Budget.

The MEC is mandated by the Constitution to engage with the public when preparing for the budget.

On Friday morning, Scott will be at Vryheid Correctional Services to donate sewing machines to the institution and as well as, Mondlo women co-operative - a group of women who use their hands to create employment and generate revenue.

The MEC will then proceed to Dumbe where she will also donate much-needed resources at a local crèche. Another local women co-operative will also benefit sewing machines from the MEC.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 January 2018

Time: 9h00 - 10h00

Venue: Vryheid - Vryheid Correctional Services

Time: 11h00 - 12h00

Venue: Dumbe Municipality - Siphakama Crèche

Time: 12h00 - 14h30

Venue: Dumbe Municipality - Ophuzane Community Hall

