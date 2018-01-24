South Africa: Modimolle Man Accused of Raping His Sons Faces More Charges

A 30-year-old father of four, accused of sexual assault, has been charged with 14 charges which including raping both of his sons and forcing them to perform sexual acts on each other, the Modimolle Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Liezl del Frate informed the court that a number of charges had been added after consultations with one of the victim's and his foster mother.

The accused, who cannot be identified to protect the identities of his children, is charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, using children for child pornography, causing children to witness sexual offences, and the exposure of genital organs.

According to the charge sheet, the father on multiple occasions, allegedly performed sexual acts on his two sons, forced them to perform sexual acts on each other, and also allowed another unknown male to undress in front of his son, and had an unknown male perform sexual acts on the child.

The charge sheets also allege that the father received money from the unknown male in exchange for being able to perform sexual acts on the child.

The father has also been charged for the creation of child pornography and with two counts of assault after allegedly purposely burning his sons with a cigarette and hitting them with a fist.

Neglect

The children were thought to be between three and six-years-old when the alleged abuse occurred.

They were removed from his and his wife's care in 2012, allegedly due to neglect.

All the crimes are believed to have taken place in or near Modimolle, Limpopo.

The children - who are now eight and nine years old - were placed in a children's homes and foster care. It was only after one of his sons was placed in foster care in 2015, at the age of six, that he disclosed what his father had allegedly done to him.

'Modimolle Monster'

Before a case was opened in 2015 against the father, he still saw his children and it is alleged that these sexual acts still took place following the removal of the children from his care.

The small town of Modimolle was also home to "Modimolle Monster" Johan Kotze who in 2013 was found guilty of instructing three men to rape his ex-wife Ina Bonnette, as well as murdering one of Bonnette's sons.

The matter was expected to go to court on Wednesday, but had to be postponed after it emerged that the accused could no longer afford a private attorney, and that the State had added additional charges.

The matter has been postponed to February 22 for his Legal Aid lawyer to be briefed

Source: News24