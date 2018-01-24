23 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South African Reserve Bank Congratulates Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele for Being Honoured With Great Order of Merit

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) congratulates Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele on whom German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has bestowed the Great Order of Merit. The award honours Mr Mminele for his work in furthering German-South African relations.

German Ambassador Martin Schäfer is to hand over Germany's highest tribute to Deputy Governor Mminele today, 23 January 2018.

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany was instituted in 1951. It is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for services to the nation. It is awarded for achievements in the political, economic, social or intellectual realm and for all kinds of outstanding services to the nation in the field of social, charitable or philanthropic work.

"I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this award from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, handed over by Ambassador Schäfer. It will serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to continue to work with colleagues in both Germany and South Africa to enhance the already strong relationship between our countries, and to promote the objectives we share for international financial and economic coordination and cooperation," said Deputy Governor Mminele.

