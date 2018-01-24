Liberia: President Weah Cautions Liberians Against Alienating the First Lady

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Clar Weah, President George Weah's Jamaican wife

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah has called on Liberians to avoid alienating his wife, Clar Duncan-Weah, who according to reports is a naturalized American citizen that was born to Jamaican parents.

The Liberian leader's comment comes amid mix reactions from his compatriots about the nationality of the country's First Lady.

President Weah, making remarks at the inaugural ball for diaspora partisans of the CDC at the Monrovia City Hall late Monday evening, said even though his wife is a Jamaican, she's an African.

The Women of Liberia gown Madam Weah during an appreciation program of the President and Vice President at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium before the inauguration.

Since her return in the country on October 1, 2017 for the 51st birthday of her husband, Liberians have heavily criticized her on the social media (Facebook) for her Jamaican nationality.

But the Liberian Leader, who says he monitors the social media like many other, said it was his wife who was around during his struggling days.

"I see your Facebook posts, Some of you said why a Jamaican will be our First Lady."

"If that the only reason you don't want George Weah to be President then you are wrong. In the darkest days, George Weah was there and Clar Weah was there," he said.

While introducing his wife to the audience at the inaugural ball, Weah cited Article 27 (B) of the constitution of Liberia which states that only persons who are Negroes or of Negro descent qualify by birth or by naturalization to be citizens of Liberia.

"How can you be a Jamaican than you are not an African? Liberians, it is time for a new Liberia that will not alienate anyone," President Weah added.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Liberia praised Liberians for supporting her husband's Presidential bid.

"I want you guys to be assured that George will do everything to support Liberia, he will put Liberia first. And with me by his side, I can guarantee that he will succeed," she said.

The two couples have been married for more than two decades. President Weah, at that time, was one of the best football players in Europe.