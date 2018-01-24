24 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mark Lifman Controls the Police, Attorney Alleges in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

An attorney has alleged that controversial businessman Mark Lifman is in control of police, especially officers who are driving the extortion case against suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Bruce Hendricks, the lawyer for Colin Booysen, claimed this in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"There is outside influence by Mr Lifman... What I gather from this is that he's in control of the police," Hendricks said.

Earlier in court it emerged that Lifman was part of a rival faction against a grouping including Modack and Colin Booysen. Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterward lodged an application to be released on bail.

During proceedings on Wednesday Hendricks referred to the case of Grant Veroni. Veroni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It was the third time he was arrested and granted bail in about five months.

He is a director of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which police have previously alleged in court is at the centre of underworld ructions. On Wednesday Hendricks asked Charl Kinnear, the investigating officer in the extortion case, to read an affidavit by Veroni.

In it Veroni said Lifman contacted him and told him he was aware of a warrant of arrest for Veroni and by members of the Cape Town cluster of police.

Veroni, in the affidavit, said Lifman informed him that "his police" were at Veroni's home on December 25.

His affidavit also said Lifman had told him he would ensure Veroni was released on R1 000 bail.

Hendricks on Wednesday said that Veroni has been arrested as Lifman had said would happen.

"It took place exactly like that... Someone is pulling the strings here and it's clear from the affidavit," Hendricks said.

Earlier he had questioned Kinnear about why he had been to Lifman's home a few times. More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

Girl, 3, Not Found After Disappearing From Church Service

The family of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared inside a church on New Year's Eve in Amandawe, on the lower South Coast… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.