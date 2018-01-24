South Africa: Mark Lifman Controls the Police, Attorney Alleges in Court

An attorney has alleged that controversial businessman Mark Lifman is in control of police, especially officers who are driving the extortion case against suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Bruce Hendricks, the lawyer for Colin Booysen, claimed this in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"There is outside influence by Mr Lifman... What I gather from this is that he's in control of the police," Hendricks said.

Earlier in court it emerged that Lifman was part of a rival faction against a grouping including Modack and Colin Booysen. Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterward lodged an application to be released on bail.

During proceedings on Wednesday Hendricks referred to the case of Grant Veroni. Veroni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It was the third time he was arrested and granted bail in about five months.

He is a director of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which police have previously alleged in court is at the centre of underworld ructions. On Wednesday Hendricks asked Charl Kinnear, the investigating officer in the extortion case, to read an affidavit by Veroni.

In it Veroni said Lifman contacted him and told him he was aware of a warrant of arrest for Veroni and by members of the Cape Town cluster of police.

Veroni, in the affidavit, said Lifman informed him that "his police" were at Veroni's home on December 25.

His affidavit also said Lifman had told him he would ensure Veroni was released on R1 000 bail.

Hendricks on Wednesday said that Veroni has been arrested as Lifman had said would happen.

"It took place exactly like that... Someone is pulling the strings here and it's clear from the affidavit," Hendricks said.

Earlier he had questioned Kinnear about why he had been to Lifman's home a few times. More to follow.

Source: News24