Liberia: Orange Liberia, Kwesé TV Partnership - Thousands Watches Weah Inauguration Online

Monrovia — Thousands of Liberians were able to view live stream of Monday's inauguration of the new President of Liberia, H.E. George Weah, for free even if they did not have Internet data thanks to an innovative partnership between Orange Liberia and Kwesé TV.

Kwesé TV is an African owned media company that provides Pay TV, Free-to-Air TV and digital TV in multiple countries in Africa.

The company made its first contribution to the Liberian television market by building an innovative partnership with Orange, streaming the inauguration lives its website, powered by Orange Liberia network.

The two companies have noted that the inauguration broadcast is the first of many innovative projects that will be announced in the future.

The Chief Marketing Officer for Orange Liberia Mr. Noel Chateau said that availing this content totally free of charge was important for the company as it was a gift to all Liberian people who could watch this historic event from everywhere, without paying anything.

Chateau commented that mobile TV with news and entertainment had grown significantly around the world and that Orange was planning to avail such services in Liberia.

"We will be working hard to provide a new, innovative, affordable, no-hassle way for Liberians to get access on their mobile to all of the great entertainment they get on satellite television."

Mr. Chateau said that this was a part of the plan of Orange Liberia to revolutionize the way Liberians get their music and television content.

Orange subscribers who were able to view the inauguration via Kwesé TV commented it as "God sent" on social media.

"I had been trying to figure out how I would get to see the inauguration," said one subscriber "and once Orange said that they would stream the event and I would be able to see totally for free was a relief.

"Orange is the masses GSM Company who cares about Liberian people."

Orange has announced that its customers can continue to access the inauguration event online on watchkwese.com for free and without having to use their internet data until Wednesday, January 24th.