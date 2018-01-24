Liberia: George Weah Sworn-in As Liberia's President

press release

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the peaceful transfer of power from one democratically-elected government to another in Liberia, signifies a marked improvement in the region's quest for multi-party democracy and the rule of law.

Mr George Oppong Weah was sworn-in on Monday as Liberia's President - the first African footballer to achieve that feat while Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically-elected female president, leaves office after over a decade as the country's president.

President Weah won the presidential elections last year, beating then vice president Joseph Boakai twice in a space of three months.

In an interview, after the swearing-in of George Weah as Liberia's President, in Monrovia, Liberia's capital city, Ghana's President Akufo-Addo described the event as an extremely important development in Liberia's history as well as that of West Africa, adding that it was good for Liberia, West Africa and Africa as a whole.

The swearing-in ceremony saw West African Presidents― Allasane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire; Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe; Niger's President, Mahamadou Issoufou; Senegalese President, Macky Sall; Guinean President, Alpha Conde; and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, amongst several others― grace the occasion.

President Akufo-Addo urged the new Liberian Leader to build on the legacy bequeathed to him by his predecessor, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The President continued "President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was preoccupied with establishing the basic infrastructure and institutions, after the country's civil war.

"She's been able to do that. Now it is the question of building on them to grow the Liberian economy, so that all of these young people who voted for him (Weah), and are unemployed, can find work to do in the very near future," he said.

In his inaugural speech, President Weah pledged to build on the foundation his predecessor had laid and commended her for building the structures for the take-off of Liberia's economy.

President Weah was later decorated with the "Distinguished son of Liberia" honour.

President Weah urged all Liberian nationals, both home and abroad, to rally around the flag, bury their differences and put their shoulders to the wheel to build a better Liberia.

He promised to entrench freedom and equality in Liberia during his tenure of office, saying "these are the fundamental rights of the people and it must be upheld".

He further assured of the prudent use of public resources to ensure that the nation's resources did not end in the pockets of a few public officials.

President Weah expressed gratitude to Liberians for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that he would not let them down.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)