Liberia: Several Hospitalized After Weah's Inauguration

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer Doctor Francis Kateh confirms here that several persons, who attended Monday's inauguration ceremony of President George Weah are admitted in hospitals in and around Monrovia after they suffered suffocation and sustained injuries.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, 23 January in an interview with Fabric Radio in Monrovia. Dr. Kateh explains that three persons who fell unconscious as a result of severe heat are undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Sinkor, Monrovia while three others, who sustained injuries are being hospitalized at the ELWA hospital in Paynesville, outside the capital.

He clarifies that there has been no report of death contrary to rumors circulating in Monrovia that some people had died.

He calls on Liberians having any information about any fatality from the incident to provide such fact to the Ministry of Health.

The inauguration of President Weah and Vice President Jewel Taylor witnessed huge turnout of Liberians and foreign guests, who jammed parked the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville outside Monrovia where the ceremony was held.

The 35,000 capacity stadium reportedly accommodated over 40,000 persons. Security forces were constrained to prevent thousands of others ouside from entering the stadium due to congestion.

The Chief Medical Officer indicates that the incident could be attributed to overcrowdings of some parts of the venue of the ceremony thereby, resulting to severe heat that caused some people to go off.