Photo: CAF

Congo play Angola at CHAN, January 24, 2018.

Angola played out a barren draw against Congo in a Group D clash on Wednesday in Agadir, as the two sides progressed to the knockout stage.

The Palancas Negras knew a draw against already qualified Congo would be enough to get the remaining quarter final place, and they did just that after Cameroon and Burkina Faso settled for a 1-1 draw in the other Group D match in Tangiers.

The Angolans started well with Daniel Joao's marauding run in the second minute of the contest down the left crossing in towards Mano Luis whose effort was on target but in the hands of Barel Mouko in the Congo goal.

They continued to dominate as much of the opening exchanges was in the Congolese half resulting to a break in midfield where Afonso played in Augusto Quibeto who fired wide on 17 minutes.

Congo who rarely threatened the Angola defence came close to breaking the deadlock after 35 minutes when Francouer Kibamba rose high at the near post to head over the bar from a corner.

'Les Diables Rouges' started the second half with much belief and intent with Varel Rozan dribbling his marker but could only hit the side netting two minutes into the second half.

Angolan Mano Luis was found on the wide area skipping away from a couple of challenges drifting infield and releasing a left footed strike over the Congo goal much to the relief of the Congolese bench.

Substitute Francisco Orlando was presented with a good opportunity by Mouko who had fumbled a corner to his path but his first time volley was blocked by the defence with time running out.

Orlando who looked fresh was again involved driving through the left beating Varel Rozan on the byline but his cross was cleared.

In Tangiers, Sydney Sylla gave Burkina Faso a first half lead scoring just before the interval whilst Patrick Moukoko leveled for Cameroon on 53 minutes.

Congo will face Libya in the quarter finals with Angola battling Nigeria (January 28).

Coming through from other groups, Morocco will face Namibia and Zambia squares up with Sudan (January 27).