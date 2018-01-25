Photo: Facebook

Abdel Fatah al-Sissi

A human rights lawyer widely seen as the last real challenger to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi withdrew from the 2018 presidential race on Wednesday.

Khaled Ali announced his decision in Cairo hours after el-Sissi submitted his application for re-election.

"People's confidence in the possibility of transforming electoral gains into a chance for a new beginning, has unfortunately, in our view, for now ended," Ali said.

The 45-year-old, who ran in 2012 but had not yet submitted his candidacy for 2018, cited arrests against his supporters, a disputed legal case against him and the short amount of time for candidates to get necessary endorsements to enter the race.

Presidential hopefuls must submit applications by January 29 in line with electoral rules announced on January 8. Applications require endorsements from 20 legislators or 25,000 registered voters and 1,000 signatures from every Egyptian province.

Last challenger standing

Ali's decision comes after multiple would-be challengers either withdrew or were arrested. It sets the stage for el-Sissi to win by a landslide in the March 26-28 election.

Police detained ex-military chief of staff Sami Annan on Tuesday after the military accused him of "infractions and crimes," but refused to give more detailed information.

Former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq and Mohammed Anwar Sadat, a nephew and namesake of Egypt's former President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, have also backtracked on pledges to run.

A military court handed down a six-year prison sentence to Colonel Ahmed Konsowa in December after he had announced his intention to enter the race.

Mortada Mansour, the chairman of Egyptian football club Zamalek, is the only widely known potential candidate left.

From military to presidency

El-Sissi won a landslide in the 2014 presidential election after leading a military coup against Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The former military commander's term in office has seen a harsh crackdown against dissidents, an unpopular austerity drive and multiple terrorist attacks as well as an insurgency in the North Sinai region which includes an "Islamic State" (IS) group affiliate.

El-Sissi said last week he would try to achieve major reforms if elected for a second term: "Building the state takes 16 to 20 years, I am trying to finish it in eight years, God willing."

(AFP, Reuters, dpa)