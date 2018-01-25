Nigeria: Edo Begins Upgrade of 450 Health Centers, 25 Ready in 4 Months

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government is set to complete the upgrade of 25 of the 450 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state in four months, while 200 of the health facilities will be upgraded in 24 months.

The governor disclosed this after receiving the report of the Primary Health Care Development Committee at the Government House in Benin City.

The committee was set up in July 2017 to review and work out modalities for remodeling the 450 PHCs in the state, in line with the state government's policy to strengthen basic healthcare delivery.

According to Obaseki, the completion of the 25 PHCs before the end of April will serve as pilot stage in the grand-plan to remodel 200 PHCs across the state.

He added, "200 PHCs across the state would be remodelled within 24 months. This is to ensure that access and quality of healthcare delivery are improved at the grassroots. 25 out of the 200 PHCs will be completed before the end of April 2018."

"Our goal is to reposition the primary healthcare delivery system to benefit rural dwellers. This will also serve as a model for effective primary healthcare delivery in the country.

"The state ministry of health and the Primary Healthcare Development Committee will work together to ensure that there is at least one PHC per ward across the state, which will be our model."

He stressed that the state government will continue to promote policies that will enhance effective grassroots development, noting, "rural dwellers will be made stakeholders in the management of the PHC facilities sited in their areas."

Chairperson, Primary Healthcare Development Committee, Prof. Obehi Okojie, stressed that the speedy passage of the amended law establishing the State Primary Health Care Development Board (SPHCDB) will reinvigorate primary healthcare system in the state to deliver quality healthcare services at the grassroots.