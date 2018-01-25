24 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Herdsmen Attacking Us Are Foreigners - Plateau Traditional Rulers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Armed herdsmen.

Some traditional rulers in Plateau state have alleged that the herdsmen attacking communities in their domains are foreigners.

The traditional rulers made the allegations at a meeting on security, organised by the Plateau police command on Wednesday in Jos.

The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, community and religious leaders from Riyom, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Jos south local government areas of the state

Patrick Mandong, the Gomre of Kuru in Jos South local government area, said that mass influx of foreign Fulani herdsmen had been witnessed in his domain that had become security threats in the area.

"The herdsmen who are unleashing mayhem on our people and causing confusion are foreigners and they are not the herdsmen we have been living together with in peace.

"For instance, when you go to my domain, particularly communities located behind the Police Staff College where a large number of unknown herdsmen live; when you try to enquire their identity they will simply tell you not to ask questions.

"So, their presence in that area is a serious threat to security and we are forced to conclude that they are the ones attacking our people," he said.

According to the Braa Nggwe of Iregwe land, Ronku Akaa, people in his domain have lived for decades peacefully with herdsmen but when they departed from the area the attacks began.

"But the herdsmen now destroying our crops, burning down our houses and killing our people are not the ones we were used to living with in the past.

"Sincerely, they are foreigners, but for such evil to keep occurring, there must be an an insider," he alleged. (NAN)

Nigeria

Seven Governors, 20 Senators, Others for Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is mobilising politicians and other Nigerians to sign on to his… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.