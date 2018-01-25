Nigeria: Govt to Obasanjo - You're Too Busy to Notice Buhari's Feat On Economy

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari in a meeting with Obasanjo.

The Federal Government has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Wednesday, at a press conference after the Federal Executive Council meeting, said Obasanjo might have been too busy to be availed of the developments in Buhari's efforts towards revamping the economy.

He said the question of whether Buhari should seek second term or not is a distraction.

The minister said Buhari was preoccupied with tackling the challenges facing the country and remained committed to fulfilling the mandate given to him by the electorate in 2015.

Describing Obasanjo as a patriot, he said the the government did not think that the former president, in his letter, had any motive order than the wellbeing of the nation.

He said the government thanked Obasanjo for scoring Buhari's administration high on anti-corruption and security.