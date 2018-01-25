24 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Former Sgf, Babachir Lawal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal
By Sani Tukur

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested the former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mr. Lawal was arrested Wednesday, Channels Television reported.

Mr. Lawal was recently sacked after he was indicted by a presidential panel that investigated misuse of funds meant for people displaced by Boko Haram.

He had earlier been indicted by the Senate.

His arrest is coming a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused Mr. Buhari of condoning corruption where persons close to him are involved.

Mr. Obasanjo said in a statement that the president had failed woefully, and urged him not to seek re-election.

Nigeria

Seven Governors, 20 Senators, Others for Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is mobilising politicians and other Nigerians to sign on to his… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.