Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

National Resistance Movement head Miguna Miguna addressing the media at Okoa Kenya offices on January 24, 2018.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that no group will be allowed access to Uhuru Park until the ongoing renovations at the facility are complete.

This comes even as the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has said the swearing-in ceremony for their leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the 'people's president' and deputy president will proceed as planned on Tuesday.

Mr Sonko said his administration had already hired contractors to revamp the terraces and work on the grass at the famous park within Nairobi's central business district before it can be opened again to the public.

"No group will be allowed into Uhuru Park as we are currently doing renovations at the facility to improve its terraces and grass and already the contractor is on the ground," Mr Sonko said yesterday during an interview with a radio station.

The City Hall boss confirmed that three groups -- Nasa, a church and Nairobi Business Community -- had booked the venue for various activities on the same day but stated that none of the groups would be allowed use of the venue until the works are complete.

BOOKED VENUE

"Nasa booked for the venue yesterday (Tuesday) but before that there were three other groups that had booked for the same day and had already paid and we had issued them with the receipts," he said.

The governor's stand follows a circular by the county on Wednesday informing the public that the facility had been closed with immediate effect.

According to a notice published in one of the local dailies Wednesday, the county said that the famous park in the city centre was scheduled to undergo improvements in a bid to enhance its usefulness to the visitors who are always frequenting it.

But the head of the National Resistance Movement (wing of Nasa), Mr Miguna Miguna, said they were not in receipt of any notice from the county administration and the event would go on as planned.

"Whereas we will conduct a solemn, legal and constitutional ceremony, should anybody confront any of our supporters, they will defend themselves," he announced.

CLOSURE

Nasa CEO Norman Magaya saw Jubilee Party's hand in the closure, saying the party had piled pressure on the governor to act.

"Closing the park by the governor is taking a safer route on this matter. Our venue remains Uhuru Park and the swearing-in will be done at 10am," Mr Magaya said on KTN during an interview.

A spot check by the Nation established that indeed renovation works had started at Uhuru Park.

The opposition, which announced the plans to swear in Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka were on course, said the quest to have Mr Odinga sworn in is founded on the need for electoral justice, which has undermined Kenya's democratic space for a long time.

AFFIDAVITS

Already, 127 Nasa lawmakers have signed to support the oath by swearing affidavits declaring they will only recognise Mr Odinga as president, according to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

But Attorney-General Githu Muigai has warned that swearing-in of the opposition chiefs would be an illegality that attracts charges of treason.

Yesterday, Mr Malala postponed the naming of coalition members who have not signed the affidavit.

"Most of those who have not assented to the document have called, saying they are in an induction seminar in Mombasa but they are willing to do so. They have until Friday morning to comply," Mr Malala said at the Okoa Kenya offices at Lavington, Nairobi.