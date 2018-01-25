25 January 2018

Nigeria: World Bank Hails Nigeria's Interest in Social Investment

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The World Bank said Nigeria is showing renewed interest in social investment with increased commitment to the bank's assisted projects; Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) and Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO).

World Bank team leader for Social Protection, Prof Foluso Okunmadewa said this yesterday at the joint management meeting of the two projects in Abuja.

He said it was encouraging that the federal and state governments have been redeeming their commitments to pay the mandatory counterpart contribution.

Prof Okunmadewa also said the Federal Government and state governments were now more willing to tap into the opportunity of providing social and natural resources infrastructure at the community levels and also provide employment for unemployed youth through the two projects.

These have started having huge impact on the society, he noted.

"The renewed government commitment is an opportunity that comes with added responsibility. The CSDP and YESSO must take this responsibility more seriously so that the country, particularly the poor communities and unemployed youths can benefit", Okunmadewa said.

