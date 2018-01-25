Nigeria: Niger State, Roche Sign MOU to Fight Breast Cancer

The Niger State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss multinational, Roche and Raise Foundation to provide high quality drugs and provide free treatment for breast cancer patients in the state.

Existing data shows that cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths among non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

Breast and cervical cancer account for about 60 per cent of all cancer cases in the country, roughly six out of every 10, with breast cancer having the highest prevalence of 40 per cent with a mortality of 70 per cent.

Speaking to journalists at the MoU signing, Niger State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mustapha Jubril said "this is the first cancer care strategy project in the state. This partnership is aimed at relieving the financial burden of treatment of breast and cervical cancer on patients through early detection and also to improve access to diagnosis and treatment in an effort to save lives.

"Over the next five years, the partnership with Roche is expected to increase awareness and early detection, improve access to standard of care treatment, funding for treatment and reduce the burden of women cancers in the state."

According to the Head, sub-Sahara Africa for Roche, Markus Gemuend, the decision to partner was easy, "we believe that improving healthcare is a shared responsibility and we are committed to playing our part. The Niger State Government is equally committed and this partnership will ensure that our innovative medicines will reach the people who need them most."

Also speaking, the wife of the Governor of Niger State and Founder, Raise Foundation, Dr. Amina Abubakar-Bello said cancer care in Nigeria is disheartening because there are not enough treatment centres in the country. She said Raise Foundation has worked extensively in the state to create awareness and screening for women across the state.

The partnership is also expected to improve healthcare infrastructure and manpower in the state. Elaborating on the impact of the project, Jubril said "over the next five years, in addition to the awareness and screening programmes for the people, there will also be training and capacity building for critical stakeholders such as doctors, nurses, lab scientists, pharmacists and many others on cancer care for the purpose of sustainability and transfer of skills and technology."

There is also a long term goal of establishing a functional cancer centre in Niger State during this project, which Jubril believes will be self-sustaining and possibly a revenue generating unit for the state. He is excited about the partnership and looks forward to implementation.'This administration is committed to providing quality healthcare for the people of Niger State in line with the health agenda of the state and we are determined to implement it for the benefit of our people," he said.

Roche is optimistic that other state governments will follow Niger State's lead. According to Gemuend, "Niger is the first state in the country to embark on such a project and we hope to work with other state governments to do the best for their people."