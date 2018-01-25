South Africa: Life Esidmeni - Welcome to 'Know Nothing' Qedani Mahlangu's Forgetful World

analysis

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was warned of the disastrous implications of moving psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni. On Wednesday, she denied having heard any of the foreboding predictions. Welcome to Qedani's world.



Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu led the health department when the Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project was implemented, which led to chronic psychiatric patients being moved to NGOs and community care, resulting in at least 143 deaths. The MEC, who resigned in 2017, said on Wednesday that the deaths could have been prevented if officials in the health department had told her the truth.

"I mean that if probably I was given accurate information at the time, I was given accurate facts about what was going on in the NGOs, or the potentials risks by the officials, we would not be sitting here today," she told the Life Esidimeni arbitration, which has been running in Johannesburg since October last year.

Witnesses described Mahlangu as the driving force behind the project who repeatedly shut down opposition, and Advocate Adila Hassim, representing the families of the deceased, questioned her on the many warnings she had received before and during the deadly plan.

In November...