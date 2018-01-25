25 January 2018

South Africa: Mmusi Maimane's War Cry - 'Defeat Day Zero'

analysis By Marelise Van Der Merwe

Judging by the response of the crowd at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone, Cape Town on Wednesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane is finally saying what Capetonians want to hear about the water crisis. Promises of aggressive demand management strategies, regular updates on demand management, and a sincere "thank you" to citizens who, for their water saving efforts, were met with thunderous applause. But although the #DefeatDayZero campaign is striking the right notes, what remains unsaid is the crucial question: is it still in time, or will it be scorched earth?

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, whose public addresses have been known to take a measured tone, was not pulling any punches on Wednesday morning. The skills that have had followers describe him as an inspiring preacher were in full force as he addressed citizens and media at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. It was more like a war cry than a status update. And the crowd, it appeared, were ready to enlist.

This was probably due, at least in part, to the newly introduced #DefeatDayZero campaign, which Maimane launched with Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, provincial DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, Cape Town Deputy Mayor...

