25 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Hashtags and New Websites Are Not Going to Stave Off #dayzero

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

The answer to confronting the water crisis, climate change and the failure of the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government and the Department of Water and Sanitation will not be resolved by hashtags or town hall meetings.

The events unfolding in Cape Town and the Western Cape are not simply puzzling but also highlight what appears to be systemic failure by government to anticipate a crisis as well as the failure and inability of that government and its leaders to confront issues around Cape Town's worst drought in 100 years. Sadly, the crisis facing the Democratic Alliance with the Cape Town City Council caucus and Patricia de Lille has highlighted the inability of the elected government to prevent the crisis that will unfold as Day Zero approaches for the four million Cape Town residents.

The solutions to dealing with Day Zero do not sit solely with Nomvula Mokonyane or the Department of Water and Sanitation. The answer to this crisis is that Cape Town and the Western Cape must become resilient in the face of climate change and this is not going to simply be made possible by building more dams and water storage facilities. The answer to...

South Africa

City of Cape Town Set to Reach Out to the Bottled Water Industry

With less than 80 days to go until Day Zero, the City of Cape Town may want to consider getting help from the bottled… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.