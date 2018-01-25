South Africa: Hashtags and New Websites Are Not Going to Stave Off #dayzero

opinion

The answer to confronting the water crisis, climate change and the failure of the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government and the Department of Water and Sanitation will not be resolved by hashtags or town hall meetings.

The events unfolding in Cape Town and the Western Cape are not simply puzzling but also highlight what appears to be systemic failure by government to anticipate a crisis as well as the failure and inability of that government and its leaders to confront issues around Cape Town's worst drought in 100 years. Sadly, the crisis facing the Democratic Alliance with the Cape Town City Council caucus and Patricia de Lille has highlighted the inability of the elected government to prevent the crisis that will unfold as Day Zero approaches for the four million Cape Town residents.

The solutions to dealing with Day Zero do not sit solely with Nomvula Mokonyane or the Department of Water and Sanitation. The answer to this crisis is that Cape Town and the Western Cape must become resilient in the face of climate change and this is not going to simply be made possible by building more dams and water storage facilities. The answer to...