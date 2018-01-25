25 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - South Africa's #blackexcellence Smashing Transformation Myths

analysis By Antoinette Muller

The future of South African cricket is young, gifted and black. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

In the whole world you know

There are billion boys and girls

Who are young, gifted and black

And that's a fact! - Nina Simone

When Nina Simone released her song To Be Young, Gifted & Black in 1970, she might not have thought that it would become applicable to the South African Test team of 2018. Right now, nothing could be more fitting.

Over the last two years, and particularly the last three weeks, the national cricket team has made significant representational strides. During the second Test against India in Centurion last week, all wickets taken by bowlers in a single innings were taken by Black Africans*.

Let that sink in for a second. It has taken more than two decades since the advent of democracy for players from the country's majority demographic to achieve such a feat. Further afield, Wandile Makwetu was South Africa's lead run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup. Makwetu was the first black African batsman - and just the third player of colour for South Africa - to achieve this feat.

In the current Test against India, South Africa's Test team...

