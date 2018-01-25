Zambia - Reform in a Time of Cholera

Zambia has failed to deliver on the needs, let alone the expectations, of its citizens. Unless something changes dramatically, the cholera crisis and other outbreaks will become commonplace.



Zambia is facing a cholera crisis.

More than 70 people have died and over 3,000 have been infected since the outbreak began in October 2017, largely concentrated in the capital, Lusaka. Its occurrence is commonly attributed to the breakdown of basic services.

Cholera is, however, one symptom of a more fundamental malaise.

Zambia has failed to deliver on the needs, let alone the expectations, of its citizens. As the population has increased fourfold to more than 16-million since independence in 1964, the cost of this failing has become clear. The economic system underpinned by mining and agriculture that once promised so much is buckling as a result of underinvestment and mismanagement. The number of full-time jobs outside of government has barely increased from independence, now just 625,000, of which no fewer than 237,000 are in the public service.

With two-thirds of our people under the age of 24, Zambia's population is projected to rise to 26 million by 2040, when Lusaka, already straining at the seams, will double its...