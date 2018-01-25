24 January 2018

The Source (Harare)

Zimbabwe's Gold Output Up to 24.8 Tonnes in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's annual gold output increased to 24,8 tonnes in 2017 from 21,1 tonnes the previous year driven by a rise in deliveries from small scale miners, Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR) has said.

FPR is a unit of the central bank and the southern African nation's sole buyer of gold.

Gold production in the south African nation has been on an upward trajectory since government decriminalized artisanal mining and embarked on an aggressive collection strategy, which saw the setting up of buying depots across the country.

"By year end 2017, FPR had managed to reach a target of 24,8 tonnes, an increase from 21,1 tonnes attained in 2016," said FPR.

"Of the 24,8 tonnes, small scale miners contributed 13,2 tonnes while primary producers delivered a total of 11,7 tonnes".

The central bank has since launched an $80 million fund to capacitate small scale miners and boost gold production which is targeted at 26 tonnes.

Zimbabwe

Top Harare School Wants Prime Land 'Grabbed' By Grace Mugabe

A top private school in Zimbabwe is trying to reclaim prime land allegedly seized from it by former first lady, Grace… Read more »

Read the original article on The Source.

Copyright © 2018 The Source. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.