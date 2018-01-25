Tanzania: LHRC - Judge Kisanga Will Be Remembered for His Efforts to Upheld Human Rights

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

The late Justice Robert Kisanga, who died at the Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam — Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director, Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba said LHRC has received reports on Judge Robert Kassanga's demise with great shock, saying he will be remembered for efforts to upheld human rights in the country.

Dr Bisimba told The Citizen in a telephone interview that LHRC was saddened that Judge Kissanga has died before implementation of CHRGG recommendations upheld by the Court of Appeal on human rights violations to Nyamuma villagers in Serengeti District, Mara Region.

"The court upheld CHRGG recommendations that the government violated human rights during eviction of the villagers, and that the victims should be paid Sh800 million on compensation," she said, adding:

"Also, Nyamuma villagers will receive these reports with shock and disappointment because Mr Ibrahim Korosso who represented the other villagers is always making calls asking about the implementation of the ruling."

According to her, Judge Kissanga investigated the case himself, walking from house to house questioning the victims and witnesses.

She said when LHRC submitted the issue of human rights violations at the CHRGG, some government officials denied presence of such incidents in the district.

"We moved to face the chairman (Judge Kissanga) himself. He apologised for response made by commission officials and promised to work on the matter," she said.

The CHRGG recommendations were objected by the Attorney General, prompting LHRC to assist the villagers to file a case at the High Court which later went to the Court of Appeal.