Transform Zimbabwe President, Jacob Ngarivhume has thrown his weight behind the envisaged alliance of opposition parties under the MDC Alliance saying their agenda will not fall because of other partner members who continue to speak against it.

Addressing his party members in Mabvuku today, Ngarivhume said parties who speak against the MDC Alliance will not succeed in distracting their agenda as they are unanimous in their face off the ruling Zanu PF in the upcoming elections as a united front.

"There are some leaders who are making contrary statements about the Alliance, let them bark but the Alliance will continue," said Ngarivhume.

Calls for an opposition coalition ahead of this year's harmonized elections have been growing louder with each passing day, a move political analysts says increases chances of dethroning the ruling Zanu PF from power.

Political analyst Blessing Chadanyika said that for the opposition to win against the current government they should come together and form a strong coalition.

"It will be pitty if one of the opposition political parties decides to go it solo, votes will be divided and ZANU PF will win with a bigger margin" said Chadanyika.

Meanwhile Jacob Ngarivhume revealed that TZ will reorganize its structures in preparation for the inaugural party Congress. This will be held on the 23rd of February 2018.

"We are going to launch our manifesto at the Congress which will show where we want to take this country," said Ngarivhume.