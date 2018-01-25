25 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - for South Africa to Have a Future, Zuma Must Be Prosecuted

analysis By Stephen Grootes

As it becomes increasingly evident that President Jacob Zuma and his closest supporters are running out of wiggle room, questions are growing about when he will leave office. Tied to this is the deeper question of whether he will ever face prosecution for the wrongdoing he and his hench-people are accused of. But in the middle of all of this is another issue. It's not necessarily about whether people in the ANC's top leadership want him to leave, it's whether they want him to be punished. All of this could have a fundamental impact on our democracy in the long term because of the precedent that would be set if Zuma, after all the damage he has inflicted upon South Africa, gets off scot-free.

Pravin Gordhan was on the offensive on Tuesday night as he shot salvo after salvo at Eskom's former Chief Financial Officer, Anoj Singh. Gordhan didn't just attack Singh, he dropped bombs all over the place, all aimed at Eskom CFO's collaborators within the ANC. At one point, talking about an email about the Guptas and the famous Oberoi Hotel, he specifically mentioned the names of the sons of newly-elected ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule....

